A farmhouse in Mill Neck dating back to 1840 is on the market for $1.495 million.

Known as “Orchard House” for its former incarnation as an apple orchard until about 1920, the 1.91-acre property features a four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with original wide plank pine floors, exposed wood beamed ceilings, a living room wall with raised wood paneling and a bathroom with coffered walls and ceiling.

The land includes a slate patio, a two-story gambrel roof barn with barn door openings and a gas generator. The garage has an upstairs one-bedroom apartment with a loft, living room and bathroom.

A renovation two years ago updated the upstairs bathrooms as well as the kitchen, which now has marble counters, white custom cabinetry and diamond stained wood floors.

