Mill Neck's 'Orchard House' lists for $1.495M

This Mill Neck home is listed for $1.495

This Mill Neck home is listed for $1.495 million. Photo Credit: Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A farmhouse in Mill Neck dating back to 1840 is on the market for $1.495 million.

Known as “Orchard House” for its former incarnation as an apple orchard until about 1920, the 1.91-acre property features a four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with original wide plank pine floors, exposed wood beamed ceilings, a living room wall with raised wood paneling and a bathroom with coffered walls and ceiling.

The land includes a slate patio, a two-story gambrel roof barn with barn door openings and a gas generator. The garage has an upstairs one-bedroom apartment with a loft, living room and bathroom.

A renovation two years ago updated the upstairs bathrooms as well as the kitchen, which now has marble counters, white custom cabinetry and diamond stained wood floors.

The listing agents are Bonnie Devendorf and Alexis McAndrew of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

