A $2.995 million Mill Neck property that includes an Olympic-sized equestrian riding arena was featured in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The star of the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio had an appreciation for the secluded 6.36-acre property, says the homeowner.

“DiCaprio said, ‘I can’t believe that there are properties like this so close to New York City,’” says Joseph Scala, who owns the house with girlfriend, Maria DiLascio.

Martin Scorsese, who directed the 2013 film, told Scala that the property made him feel as if he were in Kentucky.

The centerpiece of the horse property is the riding arena, where DiCaprio filmed a scene with Jon Favreau and Rob Reiner while standing along the fence. The arena, which features crushed rubberized footing and is used as a jumper ring, is "the only one in the area," Scala says.

It was built with “just the right amount of traction, drainage, cushion and everything to make sure the horses could perform at their best,” adds listing agent Patricia Cadavid of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

A 12-stall barn features mahogany woodwork, a wash stall with hot and cold water, a tack room and a hay loft. The property also includes five paddocks and a four-stall foaling barn.

“The reason I bought that property is because I’ve always loved to have horses on my property,” says Scala, who says he fully renovated the estate after purchasing it in 1992.

The house, a Colonial with five bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms, was built in 1966 and renovated within the last seven years, Cadavid says. The main level includes a foyer, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a family room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a farm sink and stainless steel appliances, and a dining room.

The upper-level master suite boasts French doors that open to a sunning deck overlooking the riding arena.

The property, which was been on and off the market since 2009, is “a horse lover’s dream property,” Cadavid says. “The barn could be used for other things, maybe a car collector’s space. But hopefully whoever buys it is a horse person because it is ideally suited for a horse person.”