TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

4 homes to be built at former Miller Place wedding venue

Landmark Properties of Rocky Point purchased this 4-acre

Landmark Properties of Rocky Point purchased this 4-acre property and plans have been approved for four town houses on the Long Island Sound, says the listing and selling agent.  Photo Credit: Markott Realty Group

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

The Miller Beach Surf Club, a popular Miller Place wedding venue, has been sold to a developer for $1.25 million more than two years after coming on the market.

Landmark Properties of Rocky Point purchased the 4-acre property and plans have been approved for four town houses on the Long Island Sound, says Kyle Markott of Markott Realty Group, who was the listing and selling agent.

The developer is expected to break ground on the townhomes later this year, and Markott Realty Group has been retained as the exclusive listing agent.

The property operated as a member-owned beach club since the 1950s, and was said to have attracted celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe and Paul Newman. It was leased to a private caterer in 2006. After a long legal dispute with neighbors over the operation of the catering facility, it ceased operations in late 2016. It was listed for sale in early 2017 for $1.399 million.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Marine debris removed from Hempstead Harbor as part Towns, city team up to clean Hempstead Harbor
Michael Haggerty, right, asked boyfriend Dylan Tobie to LI teen pulls off 'A Star is Born' promposal
Cecilia Moloughney, seen in 2017, died April 5 Irish-born LI nun, teacher, dies at 102
The Majestic Diner in Westbury reopened on April Two old LI diners get new looks
Ammad Sheikh, founder of the South Asian Sports LI sports league for South Asians grows to 1,000 players
Sand City Brewing Co. in Northport wants to Brewery seeks tax abatement for 2nd location