The Miller Beach Surf Club, a popular Miller Place wedding venue, has been sold to a developer for $1.25 million more than two years after coming on the market.

Landmark Properties of Rocky Point purchased the 4-acre property and plans have been approved for four town houses on the Long Island Sound, says Kyle Markott of Markott Realty Group, who was the listing and selling agent.

The developer is expected to break ground on the townhomes later this year, and Markott Realty Group has been retained as the exclusive listing agent.

The property operated as a member-owned beach club since the 1950s, and was said to have attracted celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe and Paul Newman. It was leased to a private caterer in 2006. After a long legal dispute with neighbors over the operation of the catering facility, it ceased operations in late 2016. It was listed for sale in early 2017 for $1.399 million.