TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

In Miller Place, 18th-century home lists for $659,900

The house has a large front porch.

The house has a large front porch. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Mille Place home that dates to 1705 is on the market for $659,900. The annual property taxes are $15,764.

The six-bedroom, three-bath home served as the homestead of Richard Miller, one of the founders of Miller Place, according to listing agent JoAnn Klein of Coach Realtors @ Mt. Sinai. Other Miller family homes sit along the same street, Klein notes.

"It’s just a very unique home," Klein says. "You don’t find many homes from 1705 listing in the historic district.

The house boasts a large front porch, wide plank floors throughout, a front and back staircase, a second-floor family room with wood-beamed rafters, and an updated kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and a wood-beamed ceiling.

The 1.1-acre property includes a separate one-bedroom apartment, with its own entrance, a pool with a new retaining wall, stone patio and two sheds from the 18th century.

The home is close to the schools, village and next door to the Miller Place Duck Pond, where each year turtles appear on the property.

"They come, walk over to her property, hatch on her property," says Klein. "And, then all the little turtles walk back to the pond, which is really cute."

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Auto repair shop owner Olusegun "Victor" Sogbesan leases Suffolk's first Tim Hortons store would close a car repair shop
Dr. Mark Mulligan, chief of infectious diseases and NYU Langone's Vaccine Center needs 1,000 for clinical trial
Tommy Constantine, left, arrives in federal court in Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing from NHL players, others
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Great Neck Affordable veterans housing planned in Nassau
Linda Wygonik, president of Eastport-South Manor's teacher union, New teachers union site details COVID-19 complaints
The headquarters building of the State University of Halloween gatherings bring spike in Suffolk COVID cases, Bellone says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search