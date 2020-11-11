A Mille Place home that dates to 1705 is on the market for $659,900. The annual property taxes are $15,764.

The six-bedroom, three-bath home served as the homestead of Richard Miller, one of the founders of Miller Place, according to listing agent JoAnn Klein of Coach Realtors @ Mt. Sinai. Other Miller family homes sit along the same street, Klein notes.

"It’s just a very unique home," Klein says. "You don’t find many homes from 1705 listing in the historic district.

The house boasts a large front porch, wide plank floors throughout, a front and back staircase, a second-floor family room with wood-beamed rafters, and an updated kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and a wood-beamed ceiling.

The 1.1-acre property includes a separate one-bedroom apartment, with its own entrance, a pool with a new retaining wall, stone patio and two sheds from the 18th century.

The home is close to the schools, village and next door to the Miller Place Duck Pond, where each year turtles appear on the property.

"They come, walk over to her property, hatch on her property," says Klein. "And, then all the little turtles walk back to the pond, which is really cute."