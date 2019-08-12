THE SCOOP

Miller Place offers a bucolic setting along the North Shore that “really is quintessential small-town America,” says Town of Brookhaven Council member Jane Bonner.

That, she adds, includes a historic district, open space and farmland, and a diverse housing stock with everything from starter homes to luxurious waterfront properties.

“There are good deals to be had in Miller Place,” Bonner says. “You can go from a bungalow to a 6,000-square-foot house on the Long Island Sound.”

Along North Country Road is the historic district and the Miller Place Duck Pond, a popular destination in the hamlet that Bonner says is undergoing a project to improve the pond’s drainage, to pave roads and to add sidewalks at the heavily traversed area.

“The pond will have better water quality, and there will be safe pedestrian accesses for the kids to walk to the middle and elementary school there and the residents who walk and jog daily,” Bonner says.

The four-acre property once belonging to wedding venue The Miller Beach Surf Club was recently sold to a developer and plans have been approved for four town houses, Newsday reported.

Miller Place features many communities with private beaches, and nearby is Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai, says Linda Stowell of Coach Realtors. The area has a wide range of housing styles, she adds, including Colonials, Victorians, ranches, Capes, historic homes and some condos. Prices typically range from a little less than $300,000 for smaller homes to more than $1 million for houses on the water, Stowell says.

Miller Place is home to McNulty’s Ice Cream Parlor, Carter Christmas Tree Farm and the William Miller House, which in 2020 will be 300 years old.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are two condos on the market for $499,000 and $499,900.

SALES PRICE

Between July 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019, there were 177 home sales with a median sale price of $414,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $215,000 and the high was $970,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 184 home sales with a median sale price of $399,500. The price range was $157,410 to $1.265 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 6.0 square miles

ZIP code: 11764

Population: 12,339

Median age: 39.7

Median household income: $119,963

Median home value: $435,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Port Jefferson, 96 to 111 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $405

School district: Miller Place

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$285,000

Cedar Dr.

Style: Cottage

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1950

Lot size: .23 acres

Taxes: $8,041

Reduced: $0

Days on the market: 92

$375,000

Hemlock Dr.

Style: Expanded Cape

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1967

Lot size: .42 acres

Taxes: $12,701

Reduced: $4,000

Days on the market: 124

$585,000

Miller Place Rd.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 2005

Lot size: 1.68 acres

Taxes: $20,566

Reduced: $65,000

Days on the market: 234

NOW ON THE MARKET

$299,999

This ranch, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, includes a foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The 73-by-150-foot property, which also has a basement with an outside entrance, offers water views. Taxes: $6,800. Ryan Ranellone, Realty Connect USA, 631-827-0775

$464,990

This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom Colonial features a living room, a formal dining room and a kitchen that opens to a den with a fireplace. The .29-acre property, with an attached two-car garage, also has an in-ground pool. Taxes: $15,864. Rebecca Cramer Carr, H & G Realty NY Inc., 631-327-3280

$625,000

This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, includes formal living and dining rooms, a granite kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. The house, on a .78-acre lot, has an attached two-car garage, finished basement and in-ground pool. Taxes: $13,401. Donna Wissman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-680-3917

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 65

Price range: $275,000-$1.299 million

Tax range: $6,800-$26,629