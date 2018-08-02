TODAY'S PAPER
Rescued Miller Place home lists for $979,000

This antebellum Greek Revival home in Miller Place

This antebellum Greek Revival home in Miller Place was built in 1841 and sits on a 70-acre preserve. Photo Credit: Andy Limjoco

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An antebellum Greek Revival home in Miller Place dating back to 1841 is on the market for $979,000.

Situated on a 70-acre preserve, the four-bedroom, two-bath home has been restored while maintaining the historical integrity of its pre-Civil War provenance.
The kitchen was rebuilt with high-end appliances and marble counters. There are marble counters in the bathrooms as well as moldings and woodwork throughout. 
A balcony off the upper hallway overlooks the bluestone veranda along the back of the house. Owners Paula and Bradley White say they overhauled the landscaping on the 2.36-acre property, which includes an apple orchard and blueberry bushes. 
The house was originally built by Ezra King, a local minister who officiated weddings at his residence. 
The Whites bought the home three years ago. “It was in very, very bad shape, and we rescued it,” says Bradley. As the house was used only in the summer months, the fireplaces were covered with Sheetrock. “We reclaimed those,” says Bradley of the fireplaces.
The Whites took care to maintain the historic features, including the pairs of stately pillars and stone lions out front.
The listing agent is Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

