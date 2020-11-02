TODAY'S PAPER
Miller Place log cabin on the market for $319,000

The house is a log cabin on the

The house is a log cabin on the outside and a cozy cottage on the inside. Credit: Signature Premier Properties

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A bright, cheery one-bedroom red log cabin in Miller Place is on the market for $319,000.

The quaint one-bathroom house on Locust Avenue is a log cabin on the outside but is a cozy cottage on the inside, with light-colored hardwoods and tile, bright and open recently renovated kitchen and bathroom.

"It’s one of those used-to-be summer cottages in quaint Miller Place North, close to the beach and it’s on a really cute cottage block, which I think is really rare in Miller Place," listing agent Nicole Aretz of Signature Premier Properties said. "Amongst large estate homes is this avenue with a lot of cottage-style homes."

The house is right outside the historic district and was built in 1950, gutted about nine years ago and completely renovated with new electrical, central air conditioning and a high-efficiency boiler on top of the cosmetic upgrades that make it feel modern and comfortable.

Sliding glass doors from the living room and dining room area lead to a wooden porch and green backyard.

A detached garage, partial basement with interior access and an attic with pulldown stairs provide lots of storage space.

Taxes on the 0.12-acre property in the Miller Place School District are $7,216.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

