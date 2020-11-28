TODAY'S PAPER
Miller Place ranch on the market for $379,999

The house is close to the Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest, the agent says. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/VHT Studios

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A ranch-style home is on the market in Miller Place for $379,999. The annual property taxes are $7,979.

"It has a large piece of property that’s fenced," says listing agent Desiree Lofredo of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The two-bedroom, one-bath house has wood floors and a basement with a separate entrance. The 0.54-acre property has a large deck, patio and storage sheds.

Built in 1961 as a three-bedroom home, the house was converted at some point into two bedrooms to accommodate a large eat-in kitchen.

‘The eat-in kitchen is about half the size of the house," Lofredo says, adding that the house could easily be switched back to three bedrooms.

The electric and heating system are brand new and the bathrooms were updated.

The house, which is in the Miller Place School District, is conveniently located, Lofredo notes. "It’s close to the Rocky Point Pine Barrens, which is a state park and a preserve," Lofredo says.

The property is about 15 minutes to the village of Port Jefferson and not far from the North Fork, which boasts Long Island Sound beaches, vineyards, farmland, farm stands, small craft breweries and other attractions.

