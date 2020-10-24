TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Home in 'Million Dollar Beach House' sells for $7.4 million

The house has "stunning, unobstructed views of the

The house has "stunning, unobstructed views of the sunset," the agent says. Credit: Ruby Star Media/Amy Vivinetto

By Liza N. Burby Special to Newsday
Print

A Southampton mansion featured in Episode Six in the 2020 season of "Million Dollar Beach House" on Netflix, originally listed at $5.9 million, has sold in a bidding war for $7.4 million, according to Peggy Zabakolas, a licensed associate real estate broker with Nest Seekers International, which represented the sale.

The eight-bedroom, 8½-half bath modern-style home at 475 David Whites Lane is 9,300 square feet on 1.8 acres bordering 50 acres of a farm reserve. It was built by developer Yale Fishman, president of Hamptons Luxury Estates, in 2018.

"In 2019 we did a Hampton makeover on a brand-new home because we wanted it to be so magnificent," Fishman said. "In addition to the home, what sets it apart is the location. It has stunning, unobstructed views of the sunset in a unique environment that wraps the house."

The property includes luxury features like a 20-by-50-foot heated gunite pool, a pool house with fireplace and a cathedral ceiling, a sunken tennis court, a state-of-the-art gym, a built-in infrared sauna, and an in-home media center with theater seating.

The house, which can sleep 18, has two living rooms, one formal with a fireplace and another with a wet bar. Both have sliding doors that lead to a covered deck. There’s also a country kitchen with two eat-in islands, a built-in banquette and a butler’s pantry. At the front of the house is a library that could also be a master bedroom with French doors that open to a private garden.

"This house is the best of Hampton living, with both indoor and outdoor living spaces," Zabakolas said. "It really offers a family a safe place to escape and have all the amenities they could need."

By Liza N. Burby Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

People wait in line to vote in Freeport Early voting starts today on LI
Gary Degrijze, 49, of Bellport, spent two and Life after COVID-19 can lead to prolonged ordeal of symptoms
This is the application for an absentee ballot Brown: Young adults are the largest bloc of newly registered voters 
Mariann Dalimonte poses for a portrait at the Town board OKs new code for Port Washington waterfront district
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Democrat Nancy Goroff, Zeldin, Goroff face off in 1st District Congress race
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots What we're likely to know on Election Night
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search