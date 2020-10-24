A Southampton mansion featured in Episode Six in the 2020 season of "Million Dollar Beach House" on Netflix, originally listed at $5.9 million, has sold in a bidding war for $7.4 million, according to Peggy Zabakolas, a licensed associate real estate broker with Nest Seekers International, which represented the sale.

The eight-bedroom, 8½-half bath modern-style home at 475 David Whites Lane is 9,300 square feet on 1.8 acres bordering 50 acres of a farm reserve. It was built by developer Yale Fishman, president of Hamptons Luxury Estates, in 2018.

"In 2019 we did a Hampton makeover on a brand-new home because we wanted it to be so magnificent," Fishman said. "In addition to the home, what sets it apart is the location. It has stunning, unobstructed views of the sunset in a unique environment that wraps the house."

The property includes luxury features like a 20-by-50-foot heated gunite pool, a pool house with fireplace and a cathedral ceiling, a sunken tennis court, a state-of-the-art gym, a built-in infrared sauna, and an in-home media center with theater seating.

The house, which can sleep 18, has two living rooms, one formal with a fireplace and another with a wet bar. Both have sliding doors that lead to a covered deck. There’s also a country kitchen with two eat-in islands, a built-in banquette and a butler’s pantry. At the front of the house is a library that could also be a master bedroom with French doors that open to a private garden.

"This house is the best of Hampton living, with both indoor and outdoor living spaces," Zabakolas said. "It really offers a family a safe place to escape and have all the amenities they could need."