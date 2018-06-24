A Tudor listed located in the Mott section of Mineola is listed for for $649,000.

“Every Tudor in that immediate area has a different layout inside,” says listing agent Michael Stanco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The three-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home, built in 1935, became even more distinctive in recent years with the addition of a master suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet.

“The owners moved some walls around to reconfigure the interior space and accommodate a proper master bedroom,” Stanco says.

Beyond the foyer, which includes the home’s original front door, is a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen with a breakfast nook, a formal dining room, powder room and enclosed porch. In addition to the master bedroom on the upper level, there are two bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The house, with central air conditioning and gas heat, also includes a finished basement and attached one-car garage.

The 57-by-90-foot property, with taxes of $11,503, also features a brick patio that overlooks the backyard.