TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Growing family feels 'safe' in Mineola

"That's one of the reasons we'll be staying in the area and the school district," says the mother of four of Mineola, where she and her husband are selling their home for a larger one.

Farheen Gaffar in her kitchen.

Farheen Gaffar in her kitchen. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Print

Sellers Imran Karim and Farheen Gaffar

Community 284 Arlington St., Mineola

Asking price $698,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bath Cape on a 50-by-100-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape on Foch Boulevard is listed for $688,000

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, five-bath Colonial on Brown Street sold Nov. 20 for $1,170,000

Taxes with no exemptions $10,961

Time on the market Since May 1

Listing agent Parissa Eliassian and Caroline Kohen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Syosset, 516-808-5030

Why it’s for sale Gaffar, 41, a physician assistant at an urgent care location, and her husband, Karim, 41, a physician, say with four kids now they need a larger home but plan to stay in the area.

Gaffar and Karim bought their 1,535-square-foot home in 2006. It’s convenient yet not too close to the Northern State Parkway and Jericho Turnpike. Gaffar chats about the home:

“We love the den area — it’s our entertainment area. The kids love it, and it’s where we watch family movies. We redid the bathrooms and kitchen when we moved in and put in tile flooring in the basement, half of which is fully finished. The kids watch TV there if they want or play with their Xbox. The master bedroom is on the first floor. Otherwise the common areas and the den on the first floor have hardwood floors. . . . We have a large pavered patio out back with space for the kids and their swing set. We like to have friends gather here socially, especially outdoors in the summertime barbecuing. We have a long pavered driveway that leads to a detached one-car garage. When we bought the house, we had one child. Two years later, we had two. This is a perfect home for a family of four. The neighbors are great. It a nice, quiet area and within walking distance to the supermarket. We feel very safe here. That’s one of the reasons we’ll be staying in the area and the school district.”

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Health systems say Medicare, Medicaid payments are falling Medicare, Medicaid payments squeeze hospitals
The Snapper Inn Seafood Pot, a signature dish LI eatery to hold 'Roaring 20s Party'
Meri Kassmer, 38, lives alone in a basement LI millennials drowning in college debt
The Hofstra University campus is shown in this Making LI colleges more affordable
This East Rockaway home is listed for $335,000. 1,000-square-foot LI home lists for $335,000
Lucille and Louis Gallina, former Plainview residents, in Longtime LIers turned $1.80 dates into 65 years