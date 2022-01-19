A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch in Mineola with marble wall tiles and a terra cotta roof imported from Portugal is on the market for $749,000.

The house, on Astor Place, was built in 1984 as a mirror image to one built next door at the same time, said Orlando Frade of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the home with Lauren Magalhaes.

Mineola is home to a robust Portuguese community, and the house’s original occupants shared the pride, importing from Portugal the marble kitchen countertops, bathroom wall tiles, terra cotta roof tiles, as well as an ornate built-in mahogany bar.

"The owners wanted to mimic a little bit of home and what they grew up with, what was luxury to them," Frade said. "The home is very typically European, down to the bidets."

The house sits on a 0.12-acre lot on a dead-end street and is in the Mineola Union Free School District. There’s a veranda off the living room and parquet floors throughout, and a large, open living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The primary en-suite bedroom is on the main level.

Downstairs is a lower level with full-sized windows and walkout entrance. "It doesn’t have that basement feel," Frade said. "It just feels like a lower level."

An open floor plan flows throughout the 2,363-square-foot-home. "It’s super deceiving from the outside how much space you have inside," Frade said.