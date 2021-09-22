Mineola Tudor on the market for $749,000

A Tudor style home that dates to 1934 is on the market on Weybridge Road in Mineola for $749,000.

"It’s one of the real Tudors in the Mott section of Mineola, " says listing agent Ross Umphlett of Charles Rutenberg Realty, adding that the Mott Brothers built many Tudors in Garden City but few in Mineola.

At approximately 2,000 square feet, the house has five bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an open-concept kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room features wood-beamed cathedral ceilings and a stone fireplace. There's natural gas heat, a finished, wood-paneled attic and a full basement with a separate outdoor entrance.

"It’s mid-block," says Umphlett. "A lot of people like that," adding that the home is much larger inside than it appears from the exterior.

The property, on a tenth of an acre, has a patio, in-ground sprinklers and a detached two-car garage.

The house, which is in the Mineola School District, is five minutes by car from Roosevelt Field mall, NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, the Mineola train station and Meadowbrook Parkway, notes Umphlett. It’s walking distance to shops, restaurants and Old Country Road, and close to parks, ballfields and the Mineola community pool.

The annual property taxes are $15,276.