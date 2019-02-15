TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
48° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Montauk cottage lists for $5.9M

This Montauk cottage has a second-floor bedroom with

This Montauk cottage has a second-floor bedroom with a balcony overlooking the ocean as well as a full basement. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Montauk cottage is on the market for $5.9 million.

The 41-year-old house is on the bluffs of Montauk. It is the first time it has been put up for sale. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Ditch Plains Beach was a refuge for owner Ed Randall’s family.

“At night, you’re alone with the stars and the only sound you hear is the waves against the shore,” says Randall. “It’s the most beautiful place on Earth.”

The cottage has a second-floor bedroom with a balcony overlooking the ocean as well as a full basement. It is on nearly one acre between two parks.

“The breezes off the ocean are incredible, says Susan Lombardi, who is listing the property with Christopher Chapin, both of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Town officials attend Thursday night's hearing for the Residents turn out in favor of proposed group home
Temperatures on Long Island will dip to Forecast: Chance of showers with highs in mid-50s
The New York State Education Department identified 15 Check your school's rating from the state
The Copiague Fire Department and Suffolk County Police Cops: Drunken driver crashes into 3 occupied cars
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Cops: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Matty's Toy Stop in Merrick, seen on Wednesday, Independent toy store to close another LI location