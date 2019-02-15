A Montauk cottage is on the market for $5.9 million.

The 41-year-old house is on the bluffs of Montauk. It is the first time it has been put up for sale. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Ditch Plains Beach was a refuge for owner Ed Randall’s family.

“At night, you’re alone with the stars and the only sound you hear is the waves against the shore,” says Randall. “It’s the most beautiful place on Earth.”

The cottage has a second-floor bedroom with a balcony overlooking the ocean as well as a full basement. It is on nearly one acre between two parks.

“The breezes off the ocean are incredible, says Susan Lombardi, who is listing the property with Christopher Chapin, both of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.