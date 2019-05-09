TODAY'S PAPER
BOGO Montauk property lists for $998,000

One of the homes on Montauk property on

One of the homes on Montauk property on the market for $998,000. Photo Credit: Century 21 Bay Benjamin

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Two cottages and a two-car garage sharing a .16-acre lot in Montauk is on the market for $998,000.

The homes are occupied by long-term renters, says the owner Eve McNair, noting that the property offers access to beaches.

“Properties are really hard to come by out there, and it’s a great location for a summer getaway or a year-round home,” McNair says.

Tammy Blau and Steven Meyer of Century 21 Bay Benjamin are the listing agents.

