BOGO Montauk property lists for $998,000
Two cottages and a two-car garage sharing a .16-acre lot in Montauk is on the market for $998,000.
The homes are occupied by long-term renters, says the owner Eve McNair, noting that the property offers access to beaches.
“Properties are really hard to come by out there, and it’s a great location for a summer getaway or a year-round home,” McNair says.
Tammy Blau and Steven Meyer of Century 21 Bay Benjamin are the listing agents.
