High-up Montauk home lists for $2.395M

A home on an elevated property in the East Lake section of Montauk is on the market for $2.395 million.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,522-square-foot home has views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk Lake, the Long Island Sound, Gardiners Bay and Block Island. It is about 100 feet above sea level, says Kellie O’Kunewicz, a salesperson at Saunders & Associates.

“This is one of the only properties that has view of all three bodies of water and offers a gorgeous sunset view,” she says.

On a 0.82-acre lot, the property includes an oversized deck, outdoor shower and a koi pond.

The house is listed with Christopher Coleman and John Brady of Saunders & Associates.

