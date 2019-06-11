TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

High-up Montauk home lists for $2.395M

This Montauk home is about 100 feet above

This Montauk home is about 100 feet above sea level. Photo Credit: Saunders & Asociates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A home on an elevated property in the East Lake section of Montauk is on the market for $2.395 million.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,522-square-foot home has views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk Lake, the Long Island Sound, Gardiners Bay and Block Island. It is about 100 feet above sea level, says Kellie O’Kunewicz, a salesperson at Saunders & Associates.

“This is one of the only properties that has view of all three bodies of water and offers a gorgeous sunset view,” she says.

On a 0.82-acre lot, the property includes an oversized deck, outdoor shower and a koi pond.
The house is listed with Christopher Coleman and John Brady of Saunders & Associates.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Bottles of zinc caplets on an assembly line Drug industry boosts LI employment, report says
The weather forecast for Tuesday. Forecast: Misty start to day before rain clears fog
Gyrodyne plans to subdivide its 75-acre Smithtown campus, Gyrodyne files environmental impact statement
Smithtown public safety inspector Karen Sylvester visits a Town tracking hundreds of homes in financial distress
Beef and chicken offerings at Mission Taco in Late-night Mexican eatery to open in Huntington
The health care industry employs the most workers Study: Worker shortage looms as birth rate drops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search