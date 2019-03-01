TODAY'S PAPER
Art collector's Montauk home lists for $24.95M

The interior of this six-bedroom, 81/2-bathroom Montauk house

The interior of this six-bedroom, 81/2-bathroom Montauk house was reworked in recent years by architect David Adjaye. Photo Credit: Chris Foster

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
An art collector’s oceanfront home in Montauk is back on the market, and this time it comes with the option to include the adjacent property for a total of $24.95 million.

The main 3.1-acre property with a 7,500-square-foot house, which can also be purchased individually for $18.95 million, and the neighboring 2.8-acre vacant parcel are owned by Adam Lindemann. The main house, per Zillow, has individually been on and off the market since 2015, when it first listed for $29.5 million.

The inclusion of the lot next to it adds “potential for someone who does want the extra acreage, more privacy and a guesthouse,” says listing agent Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group.

The interior of the six-bedroom, 81/2-bathroom house was reworked in recent years by architect David Adjaye. A refurbishing was recently completed by local designer and vintage goods collector Bob Melet. Nearly all furnishings are being included in the sale, DePersia says.

The house has a finished lower level with a bar, home theater, wine cellar, laundry room and staff suite, plus a two-car garage with a hydraulic lift. The main property, with 210 feet of oceanfront, features a heated gunite pool with a spa, multiple patios and a private staircase to the beach. The adjacent lot, which DePersia says is not being sold on its own, offers an additional 325 feet of oceanfront.     

Property records show that Lindemann purchased the main lot for $15 million in 2007 and the neighboring lot for $6.5 million in 2008. In 2015, Lindemann bought Andy Warhol’s former oceanfront estate, known as Eothen, for $50 million.   

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

