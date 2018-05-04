TODAY'S PAPER
Montauk property lists for $21M

This oceanfront Montauk property is listed for $21

This oceanfront Montauk property is listed for $21 million. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com
An oceanfront Montauk property featuring two homes on separate but continuous two-acre lots has listed for $21 million.

The modern-style main house, a masonry and steel structure, offers three levels and roughly 5,500 square feet. Wrapped in 12-foot windows that frame the backdrop of the dual property’s 300 feet of oceanfront, the house includes a step-down living room and interior walkways with walls of glass and Terrazzo flooring. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house includes a master bedroom with an upper-level sitting room that opens to a rooftop deck. There is also a finished lower level with a media room, gym and wine cellar. 

The 2,400-square-foot guest house, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room, kitchen, dining area, office and continuous deck.  Beneath the elevated structure is a crescent-shaped gunite, infinity-edge pool that extends from one side of the yard to the other. 

The properties also feature a poolhouse, Jacuzzi and outdoor shower. 

