The current spelling of Moriches is the latest and likely last of the roughly 12 variations that preceded it, according to Our Towns, a Newsday publication. The previous spellings include Meritche, Merquices, Maritches, Marigies, Moritches, Muriches, and Moricha. The name is thought to be in honor of a local Native American.

While the Jurgielewicz Duck Farm, founded in 1919 and closed in 2011, might have been considered the most famous business in the community, a newer enterprise in the area is the Route 27 Hemp Yard. As reported recently in Newsday, the five-acre hemp farm off Barnes Road is one of 21 farms on Long Island allowed to grow or process hemp, the less potent variety of the cannabis sativa species. This operation also grows hops for craft beer producers.

Crystal Beach is a community on the eastern border of Moriches where Tony Liberti, a Crystal Beach Association board member, lives. “Crystal Beach is a one-mile-long cul-de-sac. There’s only one road in and one road out. It’s a hidden gem and a boater’s paradise. We have a private marina and beach and housing on Forge River and Old Neck Creek,” says Liberti.

The wildlife in the area is varied and plenty, according to Liberti, who says osprey, swan, ducks, egrets, geese, deer, and owls are seen regularly. “We had a fox on our deck recently. A magnificent woodpecker visits every morning. My wife has plants in her garden that attract hummingbirds,” says Liberti who is also a partner at Century 21 Cor-Ace Realty.

The home styles range from Colonials to Victorians to Capes, ranches and Contemporaries, according to Patricia Haid of Inlet View Realty. “Moriches is tucked away. It’s small and private. There are two great farm stands LaCortes and Hanks, and Moriches Bay Diner is one of the best around,” says Haid.

There are 5 condos on the market ranging in price from $259,900 to $499,900.

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, there were 27 home sales with a median sale price of $385,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $257,100 and the high was $605,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 23 home sales with a median sale price of $350,000. The price range was $169,000 to $589.000.

Town Brookhaven

Area 1.9 square miles

ZIP code 11955

Population 2,838

Median age 44.5

Median household income $60,290

Median home value $355,000

LIRR to NYC 99 to 110 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $461

School district William Flkoyd

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on sales 16 in the past six months, according to MLSLI

$499,900

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in The Waterways 55+ condo community features an eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include tennis courts, a bocce court, an outdoor pool, and a clubhouse with an exercise room. Taxes are $3,843. David Guzzetta, American Way Real Estate, 631-331-3100.

$419,999

A Contemporary with four bedrooms and 3½-bathrooms, this two-story home is sited on a .5-acre lot and features an updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, a family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Ownership comes with beach rights. Taxes are $14,915. Rachel Hujber, Signature Homes of New York, 631-909-7200.

$329,900

This four-bedroom one-bathroom ranch features a new kitchen with an open concept layout that incorporates the living room and dining area. Amenities include a fireplace, custom moldings, custom molding and new flooring. Taxes are $9,303. Patricia Haid, Inlet View Realty, 631-291-2747.

$427,500

Address James Hawkins Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2001

Lot size 1.28 acres

Taxes $15,236

Reduced $11,500

Days on the market 103

$360,000

Address Harborview Court

Style Condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1987

Lot size n/a

Taxes $5,198

Reduced $59,900

Days on the market 110

$257,100

Address Lilly Court

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1975

Lot size .5 acre

Taxes $12,734

Reduced $82,800

Days on the market 212

Number of houses 10

Price range $259,900 to $499,900

Tax range $3,842 to $15,771