Moriches, with its farms and wildlife, a quiet, private community
THE SCOOP
The current spelling of Moriches is the latest and likely last of the roughly 12 variations that preceded it, according to Our Towns, a Newsday publication. The previous spellings include Meritche, Merquices, Maritches, Marigies, Moritches, Muriches, and Moricha. The name is thought to be in honor of a local Native American.
While the Jurgielewicz Duck Farm, founded in 1919 and closed in 2011, might have been considered the most famous business in the community, a newer enterprise in the area is the Route 27 Hemp Yard. As reported recently in Newsday, the five-acre hemp farm off Barnes Road is one of 21 farms on Long Island allowed to grow or process hemp, the less potent variety of the cannabis sativa species. This operation also grows hops for craft beer producers.
Crystal Beach is a community on the eastern border of Moriches where Tony Liberti, a Crystal Beach Association board member, lives. “Crystal Beach is a one-mile-long cul-de-sac. There’s only one road in and one road out. It’s a hidden gem and a boater’s paradise. We have a private marina and beach and housing on Forge River and Old Neck Creek,” says Liberti.
The wildlife in the area is varied and plenty, according to Liberti, who says osprey, swan, ducks, egrets, geese, deer, and owls are seen regularly. “We had a fox on our deck recently. A magnificent woodpecker visits every morning. My wife has plants in her garden that attract hummingbirds,” says Liberti who is also a partner at Century 21 Cor-Ace Realty.
The home styles range from Colonials to Victorians to Capes, ranches and Contemporaries, according to Patricia Haid of Inlet View Realty. “Moriches is tucked away. It’s small and private. There are two great farm stands LaCortes and Hanks, and Moriches Bay Diner is one of the best around,” says Haid.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are 5 condos on the market ranging in price from $259,900 to $499,900.
SALES PRICE
Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, there were 27 home sales with a median sale price of $385,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $257,100 and the high was $605,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 23 home sales with a median sale price of $350,000. The price range was $169,000 to $589.000.
OTHER STATS
Town Brookhaven
Area 1.9 square miles
ZIP code 11955
Population 2,838
Median age 44.5
Median household income $60,290
Median home value $355,000
LIRR to NYC 99 to 110 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $461
School district William Flkoyd
NOW ON THE MARKET
$499,900
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in The Waterways 55+ condo community features an eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include tennis courts, a bocce court, an outdoor pool, and a clubhouse with an exercise room. Taxes are $3,843. David Guzzetta, American Way Real Estate, 631-331-3100.
$419,999
A Contemporary with four bedrooms and 3½-bathrooms, this two-story home is sited on a .5-acre lot and features an updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, a family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Ownership comes with beach rights. Taxes are $14,915. Rachel Hujber, Signature Homes of New York, 631-909-7200.
$329,900
This four-bedroom one-bathroom ranch features a new kitchen with an open concept layout that incorporates the living room and dining area. Amenities include a fireplace, custom moldings, custom molding and new flooring. Taxes are $9,303. Patricia Haid, Inlet View Realty, 631-291-2747.
RECENTLY SOLD
$427,500
Address James Hawkins Road
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3½
Built 2001
Lot size 1.28 acres
Taxes $15,236
Reduced $11,500
Days on the market 103
$360,000
Address Harborview Court
Style Condo
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2
Built 1987
Lot size n/a
Taxes $5,198
Reduced $59,900
Days on the market 110
$257,100
Address Lilly Court
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1975
Lot size .5 acre
Taxes $12,734
Reduced $82,800
Days on the market 212
Number of houses 10
Price range $259,900 to $499,900
Tax range $3,842 to $15,771
Comments
