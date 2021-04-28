Moriches waterfront home lists for $725,000

An updated split ranch-style home on the waterfront in Moriches is listing for $725,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home has high cathedral ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a refaced slate mantel-and-stone fireplace, new front steps, redone dock and brand new bulkhead.

"It’s a great overall house. It’s very modern, compared to a lot of the other houses on the block," says Janet Piccarillo of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, who is listing the home with Vincent Piccarillo. "There’s about nine skylights around the house, which gives it ample sunshine coming through and natural light."

The half-acre property, which is on the widest part of a canal off Old River Creek, includes a floating dock with four boat slips and a hydro hoist boat ramp, and the rights to join the Crystal Beach Association, where the $125 annual membership fee gives access to a private beach and use for private parties.

The river location is really spectacular, Janet Piccarillo says.

"It’s basically a gem in Moriches," she says.

The annual property taxes are $15,660.