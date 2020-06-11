Mount Sinai marries storied past with new developments

Mount Sinai has done a good job of preserving its past — the charming structures in its historic district along North Country Road — while embracing new developments for seniors, millennials and families.

The residential community is home to Mount Sinai Harbor and its popular Cedar Beach, a fishing pier and nature preserve on a peninsula that cuts off the harbor from the Long Island Sound.

The area is a short drive from St. Charles Hospital and the Long Island Rail Road stop in Port Jefferson.

“You can get down Port in two seconds,” raves Dina Powers, a listing agent for Signature Premier Properties and 33-year Mount Sinai resident.

The Heritage Park, which hosts annual events like a Halloween festival, Christmas tree lighting, summer movie nights and carnivals, is popular with residents from the “small and tight-knit” hamlet and people from other communities, says Councilwoman Jane Bonner, who has represented the community for 12 years.

Mount Sinai Meadows, a proposed mixed-use development on a 30-acre lot off Route 25A, is being marketed as millennial housing because “our kids are being priced out,” Bonner says.

The rentals will also have a retail component and a communal village square.

The school district, with its elementary, middle and high schools all on the same campus, has a special draw. “It’s a small community,” Powers says. “It’s just very warm.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS:

There are 18 condos/ co-ops on the market, ranging from $226,500 to $999,999.

SALE PRICES:

Between 5/1/19 and 5/20/20 there were 146 home sales with a median sale price of $487,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $180,000 and the high was $950,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 126 home sales with a median sale price of $475,000. The price range was from $205,000 to $1,250,000.

OTHER STATS:

Town Brookhaven

Area square miles 6

ZIP code 11766

Population 11,529

Median age 44.4

Median household income $122,273

Median home value: $485,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405.00

School districts Mount Sinai

SOURCES: U.S. Census: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; LIRR; *Based on 53 sales in the past 6 months, according to OneKey MLS.

NOW ON THE MARKET:

$1,085,000

This approximately 4,000-square-foot house with high ceilings, a stone-faced fireplace and waterfront views has five bedrooms four full and two half-bathrooms. The property has high-end upgrades, including towel warmers in the bathrooms, two island in the kitchen, granite countertops, a large cedar closet in the finished basement and gazebo and stone patio in the yard. Taxes are $12,650. Dina Powers, Signature Premier Properties, 631-642-2300

$789,900

This large house includes luxurious features such as custom crown molding throughout, custom drapes and window treatments and a master bedroom with a full bath with Jacuzzi. It has five bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a three-car garage, high ceilings, paver patio in the yard, along with a newer rear fence and awning. Taxes are $11,370. Margaret Tsoukaris and Elaine Seeger, RE/MAX Integrity Leaders, 631-736-2000.

$539,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has plenty of living space, with a finished basement, a family room with skylights, greenhouse and eat-in kitchen. Bonus features are a fireplace, in-ground pool with a sculptured concrete patio and lots of greenery. Taxes are $14,369. Lauren Blackburn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-751-6000

RECENT SALES

$619,000

Address Constantine Way

Style Condo

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 2004

Lot size 0.05 acre

Taxes $6,445

+/- list price 0

Days on market 85

$419,000

Address Canal Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2.5

Built 1976

Lot size 0.92 acre

Taxes $13,757

+/- list price -$6,000

Days on market 91

$291,500

Address Hearthside Drive

Style Single family

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1976

Lot size 0.04 acre

Taxes $7,134

+/- list price -$11,000

Days on market 148

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 64

Price range $226,500 to $1,300,000

Tax range $5,686 to $28,639