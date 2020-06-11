TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mount Sinai marries storied past with new developments

Heritage Park hosts several annual events that are

Heritage Park hosts several annual events that are a big draw with visitors. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

Mount Sinai has done a good job of preserving its past — the charming structures in its historic district along North Country Road — while embracing new developments for seniors, millennials and families.

The residential community is home to Mount Sinai Harbor and its popular Cedar Beach, a fishing pier and nature preserve on a peninsula that cuts off the harbor from the Long Island Sound.

The area is a short drive from St. Charles Hospital and the Long Island Rail Road stop in Port Jefferson.

“You can get down Port in two seconds,” raves Dina Powers, a listing agent for Signature Premier Properties and 33-year Mount Sinai resident.

The Heritage Park, which hosts annual events like a Halloween festival, Christmas tree lighting, summer movie nights and carnivals, is popular with residents from the “small and tight-knit” hamlet and people from other communities, says Councilwoman Jane Bonner, who has represented the community for 12 years.

Mount Sinai Meadows, a proposed mixed-use development on a 30-acre lot off Route 25A, is being marketed as millennial housing because “our kids are being priced out,” Bonner says.

The rentals will also have a retail component and a communal village square.

The school district, with its elementary, middle and high schools all on the same campus, has a special draw. “It’s a small community,” Powers says. “It’s just very warm.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS:

There are 18 condos/ co-ops on the market, ranging from $226,500 to $999,999.

SALE PRICES:

Between 5/1/19 and 5/20/20 there were 146 home sales with a median sale price of $487,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $180,000 and the high was $950,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 126 home sales with a median sale price of $475,000. The price range was from $205,000 to $1,250,000.

OTHER STATS:

Town Brookhaven

Area square miles 6

ZIP code 11766

Population 11,529

Median age 44.4

Median household income $122,273

Median home value: $485,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405.00

School districts Mount Sinai

SOURCES: U.S. Census: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; LIRR; *Based on 53 sales in the past 6 months, according to OneKey MLS.

NOW ON THE MARKET:

$1,085,000

This approximately 4,000-square-foot house with high ceilings, a stone-faced fireplace and waterfront views has five bedrooms four full and two half-bathrooms. The property has high-end upgrades, including towel warmers in the bathrooms, two island in the kitchen, granite countertops, a large cedar closet in the finished basement and gazebo and stone patio in the yard. Taxes are $12,650. Dina Powers, Signature Premier Properties, 631-642-2300

$789,900

This large house includes luxurious features such as custom crown molding throughout, custom drapes and window treatments and a master bedroom with a full bath with Jacuzzi. It has five bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a three-car garage, high ceilings, paver patio in the yard, along with a newer rear fence and awning. Taxes are $11,370. Margaret Tsoukaris and Elaine Seeger, RE/MAX Integrity Leaders, 631-736-2000.

$539,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has plenty of living space, with a finished basement, a family room with skylights, greenhouse and eat-in kitchen. Bonus features are a fireplace, in-ground pool with a sculptured concrete patio and lots of greenery. Taxes are $14,369. Lauren Blackburn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-751-6000

RECENT SALES

$619,000

Address Constantine Way

Style Condo

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 2004

Lot size 0.05 acre

Taxes $6,445

+/- list price 0

Days on market 85

$419,000

Address Canal Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2.5

Built 1976

Lot size 0.92 acre

Taxes $13,757

+/- list price -$6,000

Days on market 91

$291,500

Address Hearthside Drive

Style Single family

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1976

Lot size 0.04 acre

Taxes $7,134

+/- list price -$11,000

Days on market 148

ON ONEKEY MLS 

Number of listings 64

Price range $226,500 to $1,300,000

Tax range $5,686 to $28,639

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search