Mount Sinai home a 'haven' for woman and her dog

"I created a beautiful Zen oasis with privacy hedges, but you can still see the sloping hills and golf course. There's also a beautiful fish pond with a waterfall surrounded by a perennial garden with specimen trees. The yard is fenced-in for Darla," says owner of the Mount Sinai home, which she is selling.

Cynthia Crockford and her dog Darla at her Mount Sinai home Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Cynthia Crockford

Community Mt. Sinai

Asking price $835,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath detached condominium at The Hamlet at Willow Creek

The competition A four-bedroom, 3½-bath unit in the same complex is listed for $910,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath unit in the same complex sold March 27 for $720,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,253

Time on the market Since May 15

Listing agent Geraldine Grieger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Setauket, 631-255-6207

Why it’s for sale Cynthia, 62, a physical therapist before retiring, says she’s relocating to North Carolina to be closer to family.

Crockford says the two-story condo, which is 3,100 square feet, is a comfortable home for her and Darla, her Wheaton terrier. Cynthia shares:

“I love the floor plan and the views. The two-story living room window has a view of the seasonal scene in the front courtyard. From the upstairs loft, I can see out the front and the back. The backyard is breathtaking. Everyone loves it. I created a beautiful Zen oasis with privacy hedges, but you can still see the sloping hills and golf course. There’s also a beautiful fish pond with a waterfall surrounded by a perennial garden with specimen trees. The yard is fenced-in for Darla . . .inside layout is great for entertaining. The living room, with a gas fireplace, flows into the kitchen/family room. The windows and sliders in the back are brand-new. And the gorgeous custom-made window treatments, including window shades, are staying. The Bose surround sound system is wired for both indoor and out and that’s also staying. The basement was finished with an Alure basement paneling system, which is mold- and sound-resistant. In the wintertime, that loft is so cozy and comfortable while I watch movies or read as the heat rises from the fireplace . . .Darla and me, this is our haven.”

