Anne Brownstein, who recently sold her Long Beach home, says she was thrilled when modern technology helped to ensure that not one thing went missing during her complicated interstate move, thanks to an electronic tracking system used by the company she hired, Roadway Movers. “How they inventoried our stuff — that was a first. It’s all done digitally,” says Brownstein, 56, a retired educator who moved to North Carolina.

Technological advances are having a larger impact on the moving industry as a whole. That’s because digital tools have made it increasingly easy for consumers to check on a mover’s reputation, share reviews and comparison shop for whatever matters most to them — competitive pricing, on-demand services or eco-friendly moving supplies, for example.

In response, movers have been upping their game with offerings such as a la carte services to suit the specific needs of each client rather than one-size-fits-all moving packages, says Judd Levine, owner and president of Maffucci Moving and Storage in Amityville. “You’re always looking to cater to what each person wants.” To ensure you’re working with a legitimate mover, Levine recommends visiting fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move — a U.S. Department of Transportation website that provides links for looking up a mover’s license, number of trucks, safety ratings, complaint history and more.

Planning a move soon? Try these modern hacks to help take the sting out of schlepping your stuff:

For vetting movers, try Google Guarantee

Getting a quick list of prescreened movers is now as simple as doing a Google search. A little green Google Guaranteed badge next to a search result indicates that the business has undergone the required Local Services by Google background check and has met certain standards — and that if you’re dissatisfied with covered services, Google may even reimburse your costs up to $2,000. Ross Sapir, chief executive of Roadway Moving in Manhattan, which serves Long Island, earned its badge shortly after Google began including moving companies in the program. “As a consumer, a year ago you didn’t have that,” Sapir says.

For comparing prices, try Unpakt

For very, very precise price comparisons, simply plug in your locations, your moving dates, the size of your home — oh, and every single item you plan to move. (You can add or delete items on a prefilled inventory to save time.) This free app will reward your fastidiousness with a list of licensed and insured movers and their exact, guaranteed price quotes. You can also read mover profiles and reviews, book your move and even pay for it through the app, which offers payment protection. The free app is available for iPhone and Android devices.

For organizing and packing, try MoveAdvisor

This free app for iPhone and Android devices visually organizes your move. A simple drag-and-drop inventory feature lets you track as you pack, so you can keep a room-by-room log of all your belongings at your fingertips. The app will even calculate the approximate weight and volume of your shipment and recommend the number of boxes you’ll need. Plug in your dates and the app will create a visual timeline and allow you to set reminders, so you’ll know when to do what.

Also try Sortly

For a $4.99 monthly subscription, this app will let you photograph your belongings and add notes and tags to create a visual, searchable inventory of everything you own. You can also print custom labels with QR codes, so with a quick scan, you’ll know exactly what’s inside each box without having to go digging. Available for iPhone and Android.

For measuring and floor planning, try Magic Plan

Augmented Reality (AR) — the technology that superimposes animated creatures onto your phone display in Pokemon Go — is good for more than just games. Use the camera on your mobile device to scan a room, corner by corner, and create a 3D floor plan. Generate estimates for paint and carpeting, or drag and drop objects such as furniture and fixtures into the virtual space to see in advance how your stuff will fit. You can try it out free for two weeks; after that, you can either pay $2.99 per floor plan, or get a monthly subscription for $8.99.

For doing it (mostly) yourself, try Hire A Helper

If you don’t need or want to use a moving company, but just need some extra hands, muscle or wheels to help haul your stuff from here to there, this site will connect you with local helpers offering a la carte moving services by the hour. Using your web browser, you can input the specifics of your move, read reviews, compare prices and book only the level of help you need. Truck rentals are available, too. The service includes free damage coverage. In order to list their services on Hire a Helper, helpers are required to sign a waiver releasing clients from liability.

For those new-home hassles, try Updater

Updater helps you handle household headaches such as connecting your utilities, changing your address, forwarding your mail and setting up internet and TV service in your new pad. If your real estate agent, mover or apartment manager has partnered with Updater, you may receive an invitation to join the app and be connected to local service providers; if not, there are tons of free online tools available, which you can access through your web browser on any device.