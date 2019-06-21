A church-turned-home is on the market in Mount Sinai for $600,000.

Interior designer Barbara Daddino owns the three-story Greek Revival building. Constructed as a church in 1845, it housed the local Methodist and Episcopal congregations until they split in 1901.

Starting in 1905, the church became a home and changed hands several times, counting among its owners a well-known Mount Sinai photographer, W.R.P. Van Pelt, as well as several women, dating back to a time when that was rare, says Daddino, who has made a number of improvements while trying to preserve the home’s historical character.

“Because it was a church, it’s not a warren of rooms,” she says. “It has a plenum airspace, so when I added air conditioning and overhead lighting, I didn’t have to destroy anything.”

Keller Williams Points North’s Amanda Eckart holds the listing.