Woodmere 3-family on the market for $1.2 million

A legal three-family house that’s more than a century old is on the market in Woodmere for $1.2 million.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Longworth Avenue is split into three units, suitable for multigenerational families or for a landlord looking to rent one or more units.

"It’s a really interesting, cool house," said listing agent Sandi Polinsky of Goldilocks Real Estate. "You don’t usually get a legal three-family in Woodmere." There are tenants living in one of the units, but the house will be delivered vacant, Polinsky said.

The house is almost 2,400 square feet, with the first floor making up the main unit, including a large kitchen with an island, dining room, two bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room/mudroom, screened-in porch, access to the basement, and a sunroom/den that could be used as a third bedroom, according to Maria Marazzo, the executor of the property for the owner, who is recently deceased.

Rustic wood beams can be found on the ceilings of one bedroom, the living room and dining room.

"It has that whole country feel," Polinsky said.

The second floor is divided into two more units — one with three bedrooms, a full bathroom and kitchen; the second with one bedroom, a full bathroom, living room and kitchen.

"It’s the buyer’s choice how to use it," Polinsky said.

The house was built in 1908 and has been owned by the same family since, Marazzo said.

The exterior is brick and cedar, with a front porch and fenced-in, landscaped yard on just over one-quarter of an acre. A long driveway leads to a detached three-car garage in the rear of the house.

Taxes on the property, which is in the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, are $20,484.