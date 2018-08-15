TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island home prices rise despite drop in sales

A home for sale in Smithtown, seen on

A home for sale in Smithtown, seen on July 29. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Long Island home prices jumped last month despite a slowdown in sales.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $390,000 in July, a 6.8 percent increase from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Wednesday. Nassau County homes traded for a median price of $540,000 last month, up  3.8 percent annually.

The number of sales fell year-over-year by 0.1 percent in Suffolk and 0.5 percent in Nassau, the listing service reported. The number of sale contracts signed rose by 8.1 percent in Suffolk and 2.4 percent in Nassau compared with the previous July. 

Listings fell by 3.2 percent annually in Suffolk and increased by 7.9 percent in Nassau.  At the current pace of sales, it would take less than five months to sell all the homes listed for sale in both counties. Real estate brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

