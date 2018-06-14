TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk home prices jump more than 10%; biggest increase in over a decade

Buyers are heading east for bargains and competing for a tight supply of homes, data from the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island show.

A Prime Properties Long Island sign during an

A Prime Properties Long Island sign during an open house on June 12, 2016. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Housing prices jumped by more than 10 percent in Suffolk County, the biggest increase in more than a decade, as buyers headed east in search of bargains.

Homes in Suffolk sold for a median price of $370,000 in May, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. The last time prices rose that fast was in December 2005, when Suffolk home prices increased by 10.5 percent annually, to $400,000. 

In Nassau County last month, homes sold for a median price of $519,000, up 8.1 percent compared with the previous May.

Suffolk County buyers competed for 6,848 listings last month, down 10 percent from the previous May, listing service figures show. Real estate brokers say buyers are seeking out homes in Suffolk because prices are lower than in Nassau.

The number of homes for sale in Nassau rose by 5 percent year-over-year last month, to 5,466. It was the first annual increase since 2015. 

Last month, the number of closed homes sales fell annually by 5.5 percent in Nassau and 3.9 percent in Suffolk. 

