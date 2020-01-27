TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Muttontown brick Colonial on the market for $2.888 million

The gated entry follows a long paver driveway.

The gated entry follows a long paver driveway. Credit: Jump Visual Photography

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A stately all-brick Colonial in Muttontown is on the market for $2.888 million. The 6,108-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a three-car garage.

“The biggest selling point is it’s located in Muttontown over 3.3 private acres,” says listing agent Elyse Mayer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In the middle of an affluent and desirable neighborhood, the house has a gated entry that follows a long paver driveway. “It’s very elegant and prestigious,” Mayer says.

The house is spacious inside, featuring a new kitchen with top-end appliances, a lovely sunroom, and even a home theater with three rows of seating in the basement.

It was built in 1997. Annual taxes are $47,789, relatively low for this area. It’s in the Jericho Union Free School District.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search