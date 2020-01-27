A stately all-brick Colonial in Muttontown is on the market for $2.888 million. The 6,108-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a three-car garage.

“The biggest selling point is it’s located in Muttontown over 3.3 private acres,” says listing agent Elyse Mayer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In the middle of an affluent and desirable neighborhood, the house has a gated entry that follows a long paver driveway. “It’s very elegant and prestigious,” Mayer says.

The house is spacious inside, featuring a new kitchen with top-end appliances, a lovely sunroom, and even a home theater with three rows of seating in the basement.

It was built in 1997. Annual taxes are $47,789, relatively low for this area. It’s in the Jericho Union Free School District.