A home in Muttontown comes with a four-stall barn is on the market for $1.299 million.

“There are quite a few horse properties, but very few in Muttontown,” says listing agent Lisa Lavelle of Laffey Fine Homes International.

The 2.5-acre property backs the 550-acre Muttontown Preserve. There is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch built in 1955 with an updated kitchen, hardwood floors and a partially finished basement.

The current owners don’t have horses on the property.

“People are either interested because they have horses or because they can turn the barn into a cottage or pool house,” Lavelle says.