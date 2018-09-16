Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

$1.299M Muttontown home can shelter horses

This Muttontown home is on the market for

This Muttontown home is on the market for $1.299 million. Photo Credit: Laffey Fine Homes International/Dan Jenney

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A home in Muttontown comes with a four-stall barn is on the market for $1.299 million.

“There are quite a few horse properties, but very few in Muttontown,” says listing agent Lisa Lavelle of Laffey Fine Homes International.

The 2.5-acre property backs the 550-acre Muttontown Preserve. There is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch built in 1955 with an updated kitchen, hardwood floors and a partially finished basement. 

The current owners don’t have horses on the property.

“People are either interested because they have horses or because they can turn the barn into a cottage or pool house,” Lavelle says. 

