$2.499M Muttontown home comes with sand volleyball court

This Muttontown home is listed for $2.499 million.

This Muttontown home is listed for $2.499 million. Photo Credit: Epoch P.R./Kevin Wohlers

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Muttontown home with plenty of opportunities to play is listed for $2.499 million.

The 3.01-acre property features a sand volleyball court, a tennis court, a running path, a pool and pool house, a gazebo and a koi pond.

The Contemporary style home includes a library with built-in bookcases, a Sonos sound system, a generator and a four-car garage.

The listing agents are Eva Drabkin and John Bekiaris of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

