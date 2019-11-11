Kirby Hill, a circa 1902 estate in Muttontown, is on the market for $3.999 million.

The 10-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Georgian-style house was designed by Warren & Wetmore, architects known for designing Grand Central Terminal, and built for Joseph Sampson Stevens, a sportsman and member of Roosevelt’s Rough Riders regiment.

The ceiling in the library is original to the house. “The design is created from a plaster mold, a technique that is no longer used today,” says listing agent Karen Sharf of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “It is truly stunning.”

The house is located on seven acres in Stone Hill, a gated community with 24-hour security, a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and lawn care. It is currently being restored, notes Scharf. The restoration project includes extensive landscaping work and replacing the roof, flashing and gutters. In addition to new paint and restored floors, the house’s interior is getting upgrades to the electric, air conditioning and heating systems, as well as the kitchen and bathrooms.