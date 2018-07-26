A Muttontown estate built in 1929 by Frank Lyon Polk, the grandnephew of President James K. Polk is on the market for $1.98 million.

Frank Lyon Polk served as a U.S. State Department lawyer and later acting secretary of state under President Woodrow Wilson. The six-bedroom English manor-style home where he once lived sits on a 2 1/2-acre property with a heated in-ground pool. It has seven fireplaces, two staircases, a sunroom and plenty of modern updates, including a living room with a wet bar and a kitchen with granite countertops.

“They really kept the feel of that era along with some really nice updates,” says listing agent Kathleen Genovese of Signature Premier Properties.

The second-floor master suite has a fireplace and a bathroom with radiant-heated ceramic tile floors. The third floor, created as service quarters, has nine small bedrooms.