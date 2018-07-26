TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
$1.98M Muttontown home tied to former president

This Muttontown estate was built in 1929 by

This Muttontown estate was built in 1929 by Frank Lyon Polk, the grandnephew of President James K. Polk.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Muttontown estate built in 1929 by Frank Lyon Polk, the grandnephew of President James K. Polk is on the market for $1.98 million.

Frank Lyon Polk served as a U.S. State Department lawyer and later acting secretary of state under President Woodrow Wilson. The six-bedroom English manor-style home where he once lived sits on a 2 1/2-acre property with a heated in-ground pool. It has seven fireplaces, two staircases, a sunroom and plenty of modern updates, including a living room with a wet bar and a kitchen with granite countertops.

“They really kept the feel of that era along with some really nice updates,” says listing agent Kathleen Genovese of Signature Premier Properties.

The second-floor master suite has a fireplace and a bathroom with radiant-heated ceramic tile floors. The third floor, created as service quarters, has nine small bedrooms.

