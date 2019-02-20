A Muttontown house listed for $1.99 million comes with three paddocks and other facilities for horses.

Located on a cul-de-sac, the 5.5-acre property also features a pond, two-car garage and an additional barn with an attached workshop and a pool with a pavilion.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features exposed wood, post and beam ceilings, window seats, built-in bookcases, a kitchen with custom Shaker cabinetry, a third-floor recreation room and a side porch with an outdoor fireplace.

The listing agent is Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.