TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
25° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Muttontown horse property lists for $1.99M

The property includes a pond, two-car garage and

The property includes a pond, two-car garage and a pool with a pavilion. Photo Credit: Dan Jenney

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Muttontown house listed for $1.99 million comes with three paddocks and other facilities for horses.

Located on a cul-de-sac, the 5.5-acre property also features a pond, two-car garage and an additional barn with an attached workshop and a pool with a pavilion.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features exposed wood, post and beam ceilings, window seats, built-in bookcases, a kitchen with custom Shaker cabinetry, a third-floor recreation room and a side porch with an outdoor fireplace.

The listing agent is Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Alan Schneider, personnel director of Suffolk's civil service New civil service chief sworn in amid controversy
Forecasters say up to 4 inches of snow Forecast: Up to 4 inches of snow for parts of Nassau
Christopher Ransom, 27, of Brooklyn, in an undated Officials: Suspect indicted in friendly fire shooting
Ayan James was arrested Tuesday. Cops: Brooklyn man arrested in Nassau robberies
The scene outside the Church of St. Rosalie Funeral, burial today for fallen cop from LI
Park Ranger Scott Gurney answers a phone call Historic site plans temporary visitor center after fire