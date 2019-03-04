THE SCOOP

When in Muttontown, a bucolic village in the Town of Oyster Bay, “you almost feel like you aren’t on Long Island,” says Brian Fagen, village trustee and agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“That stress, that New York feeling, the more commercial and congested areas, you tend to get a little bit away from that as you get into our village,” Fagen says. “You don’t feel like you are 25 minutes from Manhattan.”

The 6.1-square-mile village, with sprawling horse properties and little commercial development, is home to two country clubs and the 550-acre Muttontown Preserve, which is Nassau County’s largest natural area with walking, equestrian and cross-country skiing trails.

The single-family residential community offers a variety of housing styles, from estate houses to small cottages and to Postmoderns, Fagen says. “There is a little bit of everything sprinkled throughout the village,” he adds.

In addition to Stone Hill at Muttontown, a gated community with 80 homes that was developed in recent years, the area has also seen some homes rebuilt or refurbished, Fagen says.

Prices in Muttontown typically range from just under $1 million to multimillion-dollar homes, says Donna Scala, managing director of Laffey Real Estate’s Brookville office. Shopping and dining options abound in nearby communities such as Oyster Bay, Jericho and Huntington, she adds.

“You don’t have a lot of business traffic in and out of Muttontown because there isn’t a town or hub,” Scala says. “It’s a very peaceful little spot.”

The village encompasses four school districts, including Jericho, which was ranked the 98th-best high school in the country and 16th in New York in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list.

Just outside the Muttontown borders are the Ice Works ice-skating center and the Jericho Cider Mill, which offers ciders, pies and baked goods.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between Feb. 1, 2018, and Feb. 27, 2019, there were 39 home sales with a median sale price of $1,417,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $681,000 and the high was $4.35 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $1,392,000. The price range was $914,000 to $4.2 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 6.1 square miles

ZIP codes: 11791, 11732, 11545, 11753

Population: 3,497

Median age: 44.8

Median household income: $221,250

Median home value: $1,397,500*

LIRR to NYC: from Syosset, 44 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district:

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI



RECENTLY SOLD

$900,000

Kirby Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1908

Lot size: 101x233

Taxes: $20,451

Reduced: $85,000

Days on the market: 238

$1.665 million

Spring Court

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1970

Lot size: 2.04 acres

Taxes: $33,533

Reduced: $34,000

Days on the market: 84

$3.5 million

Black Rock Road

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 half

Built: 1998

Lot size: 4.77 acres

Taxes: $83,519

Reduced: $499,000

Days on the market: 261

NOW ON THE MARKET

$899,000

This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms, features a living room, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The 1.1-acre property includes a detached 11/2-car garage. Taxes: 22,148. Michelle Cohen, Laffey Real Estate, 516-384-6648

$1.699 million

This six-bedroom Colonial, with five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, offers a living room with one of the home’s seven fireplaces, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a sunroom and a master suite with a fireplace. The house, on 2.55 acres, also has a basement, a finished attic and a four-car garage. Taxes: $53.832. Lisa Fasano, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-717-9748

$3.295 million

This Colonial, with six bedrooms and 41/2 bathrooms, includes a two-story foyer, living and dining rooms and a family room with a fireplace. The two-acre property, with an attached three-car garage, features a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen and a firepit. Taxes: $48,623. Patricia Santella, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-659-8497

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 53

Price range: $779,000 - $5.8 million

Tax range: $16,921-$115,841