A seven-bedroom Muttontown home listed for $2.69 million is one of the few Northeast designs by Treanor & Fatio, an architectural firm that worked mostly in Florida, says listing agent Paul Mateyunas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The estate is called Walls of Jericho for the walls on the property.
The firm, founded by partners William Treanor and Maurice Fatio, renovated the 1850s house in the 1920s, hired by then-owner Charles R. Leonard, an attorney, Mateyunas says. The current owners, who purchased the home in 1980, have discovered unique features, including an access panel in the master bedroom to art spotlights built into the ceiling in the room below. There’s also a false bookshelf in the library, which masks a door leading to the dining room.
The current owners renovated the kitchen three years ago, adding modern appliances that include a Bertazzoni range and Liebherr refrigerator, and installed central air conditioning.
