Shirley residents witness a sea change over decades

When Bonnie and Tom Evans bought their newly constructed Shirley home in 1972, it was a quiet place with one deli, one restaurant, and a nearby bait-and-tackle shop. William Floyd was a two-lane road leading from Sunrise Highway to Smiths Point Beach.

The big draw, other than the lower house prices as compared with other parts of Long Island, was the natural beauty. Not yet built out, the area around their home had woods, a place where Bonnie Evans said, "the kids would build forts" and ride their bikes with few limits.

"There were always a lot of kids around," Tom recalls. "It was free and easy living for the kids."

Bonnie and Tom spent most of their childhoods in Bay Shore. After they were married, they looked to move west on the Island, but decided to settle on Probst Street in Shirley, where they were able to get a new home for $29,990. Later, they did what other neighbors did — expand their home — adding a large kitchen, a great room and a swimming pool.

Drawn to natural beauty

Many parents worked in the city, either taking the train or driving the 65 or so miles. On their block alone, there was an FDNY firefighter and a welder who commuted to the city, and Tom, who worked nights as a nurse anesthetist in Far Rockaway Hospital, now called the St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, would drive the two-hour reverse commute.

For Tom, it was worth the hassle for his wife and three children. Wertheim National Refuge, a 2,500-acre nature preserve with the impressive Carman’s River running through it, was down the block from the Evans home. Mostly passive parkland at the time, the family would often spend afternoons on the walking trails there spying deer and foxes.

Southaven Park was also nearby, where the Evans family would take their children to ride the ponies, which are no longer there, and which later became famous as the site of an alleged UFO crash in 1992.

History abounds as well.

The estate of William Floyd, one of the original signers of the Declaration of Independence, and a slaveholder in Mastic Beach, and site of school field trips. Many of the schools in the community’s school districts are named after Colonial leaders — Tangier Smith Elementary after a 1700s landowner, and Nathaniel Woodhull, a brigadier general in the New York Militia during the American Revolution, for instance.

But for kids growing up in the 1970s and '80s, the beach was a big part of their lives. Often, Tom Evans would often take a gaggle of kids — along with his own — to the beach for the day, and later as teenagers, his kids would ride bikes with their friends to the shore. Jenn Evans remembers hamster races in the King Kullen parking lot, all of which was life in a small town.

"We would have sleepovers at the beach all the time," says daughter Jenn Bila, who now lives in Miller Place.

Tom remembered pig roasts on the beach with neighbors, as well, and moms would often spend the day at the beach all day with their kids.

Small-town living

Unlike its neighbors farther west on Long Island, Shirley didn’t get the large shopping malls or chain restaurants during the 1970s and 1980s or large entertainment places. Like many kids at the time, Bila took gymnastic classes at 5 years old from a couple at a nearby home in Mastic instead of the usual gymnastic schools. She later went on to compete, making it to the New York State Gymnastic Competition in the fifth grade, and in high school.

Kelly McMaster, assistant professor of English and director of Publishing Studies at Hofstra University and author of "Welcome to Shirley: A Memoir from an Atomic Town," says that the lack of public planning — no Main Street for instance — was the reason the beach and the local public library became a community hub, places she rode her bike to as a kid and worked as a teen.

"What drew people there and kept people there was the natural beauty," she says.

Brookhaven towns grew

The reasonable costs and natural beauty of the area turned the Shirley/Mastic area into a thriving suburban family community in the mid-70s when the Evans children were growing up. The William Floyd School District passed a $13 million bond in 1973 to build two new elementary schools and a middle school to relieve overcrowding in its existing four schools already on double sessions and housing students in portable classrooms.

Bonnie and Tom Evans saw the neighborhoods grow exponentially over the decades, with new homes being built over the years. Lately, they have seen a great amount of young people moving in.

"Houses are popping up all over," says Tom.

While many parents headed west for work, Brookhaven National Laboratory, the home of the soon-to-be shuttered heavy ion collider and future home of the high-speed atom smasher, was also a big employer and a place of mystery, say locals.

Situated on William Floyd Parkway in the Upton area of Shirley, it employs 2,500 people, many of which are in highly skilled scientific positions. The former Camp Upton military training facility has had its share of environmental hazards, including a toxic plume from decades ago, which has been in remediation ever since.

Bonnie Evans remembers it as mystery as well, recalling a time when she accidentally turned into the entrance and was told by a guard booth to turn around.

"They have done amazing things, positive things," says McMaster, whose book centers on the secrecy of the federal nuclear research center. "But at the time I lived there, it was a secretive place…. It was a hard neighbor to have."

Four-lane road and malls today

Now, William Floyd Parkway is a four-lane road, with mini-malls dotting the sides from Sunrise Highway south. According to real estate agent Gina Walter, who has been selling Shirley homes for more than 20 years and is a third-generation resident, finding land to build on is scarce, and when a new house is being built, it sells immediately.

"I have a waiting list for new construction for Shirley," she said. "We are seeing a lot of younger families … I get a listing and it flies off the shelf in days."

Many are coming from the city due to the pandemic, much like what is happening in other parts of Long Island, and like the reasonable prices to be close to the beach.

Tom Evans said the house they built in 1972 for $30,000 is now worth about $400,000. Walter says homes selling for $400,000 or more is not unusual, and homes closer to the water are selling for $600,000 or more. Evans saw eight houses go up in his neighborhood this past year. The house next to him was boarded up for 15 years, and is now it is "a beautiful home totally redone," he says.

Then and now

It's not unusual that the Evans family stayed for decades in Shirley. Many residents are second or third generation, like Walter.

For Jennifer Evans Bila, now a mom of three kids of her own, growing up in Shirley gave her and her friends a sense of freedom for her and friends. "It was different," she said. "Everybody knew everybody. We knocked on each other’s doors. When we were bored, we played kickball or climbed trees." They rode their bikes to the nearby candy store, she says. Parents didn’t plan every moment of their days. It was freer and easier.

"It feels like our generation was the last to have that."