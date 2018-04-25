TODAY'S PAPER
Nesconset home's ceiling 'looks like the Sistine Chapel'

The two-story entry includes a central staircase and a living room with French doors that open to a den.

This Nesconset home is listed for $780,000.

This Nesconset home is listed for $780,000. Photo Credit: Meg Smith & Associates Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
A Nesconset Colonial listed for $780,000 has an “old-world, European style with some Victorian flare,” says the home’s listing agent.

The exterior of the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house features umbrella awnings above the windows, a stained glass front door and a front porch with Trex decking and detailed gingerbread trim.

The two-story entry includes a central staircase and a living room with French doors that open to a den, above which is a balcony that is painted on the wall. To the opposite side is the dining room which, with its painted ceiling, “looks like the Sistine Chapel,” says listing agent Fran Azzilonna Shesh of Meg Smith & Associates Real Estate.

The kitchen, which has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, opens to a den that features a fireplace and French doors leading out to a covered deck with an attached gazebo.

The house includes a full, finished basement with a bar that Azzilonna Shesh estimates can seat six to seven people.

There’s a two-car garage on the .25-acre property, which has an outdoor kitchen, a brick patio, a heated in-ground pool with a waterfall and a shed that mimics the front of the house.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

