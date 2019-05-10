Sellers Ken and Maria Van Slyck

Community Nesconset

Asking price $499,999

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on a 0.33-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on Brooks Avenue is listed for $479,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, three-bath high ranch on Townline Road sold March 15 for $445,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $6,982

Time on the market Since April 5

Listing agent Rob Scarito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Smithtown, 631-858-6932

Why it’s for sale Ken, 37, a police officer, and Maria, 36, a homemaker, say they’re moving closer to family for help with their three young kids but will be staying on Long Island.

This roughly 1,400-square-foot house has been home to the Van Slycks and their three young children since 2012. Ken says:

"We’re on a cul-de-sac on top of a hill. Living here is very safe. The kids can play, and you don’t have to worry about traffic. Anyone who drives in either lives here or is the Amazon man. There are sidewalks and no power lines. We rarely lose power. … We have an open layout with two skylights. And it’s an eat-in kitchen, which many ranches don’t have. … Because of the layout, when you’re cooking, you can keep an eye on your company or your kids playing. … The living room has a gas fireplace. Between the sun all day from a southern exposure and the fireplace, we have a very low oil bill. The hardwood cherry floors, molding and new doors were done four years ago. We have central air conditioning, which is the greatest thing in the world. Didn’t grow up with that … The backyard is flat with Leyland cypress privacy trees surrounding it … Three quarters of the basement is finished. It’s big, with a bar, TV desk and poker table. … Pictures don’t do this place justice. It’ll be a tough house to leave.”