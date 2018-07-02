THE SCOOP

When buying in Nesconset, “you’re buying into a neighborhood, and you’re buying into a lifestyle where there is pride of homeownership and pride of family,” says Fred Gorman, a 40-year-plus resident and chair of the Nesconset Sachem Civic Association.

“We’re a bedroom community, with not much shopping outside Smith Haven Mall," he adds.

Some residents want to keep it that way, concerned that more commercial development will make traffic worse. With roadways such as Nichols Road, Gibbs Pond Road and Smithtown Boulevard giving access out of the community “our main roads are pretty heavily traveled,” Gorman says.

The community just saw the opening of a Sonic on Middle Country Road. The Nesconset branch of the Smithtown library, recently built on the former 42-acre site of a National Guard Armory includes a park, athletic fields, a dog park and other amenities. A dealership or gallery for electric carmaker Tesla is expected to open on the former site of Sixth Avenue Electronics on Route 347.

The primary housing styles in the area includes Colonials and ranches, and most property sizes are between a quarter-acre and a half-acre, says Michael Scarito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Prices, he adds, typically range from around $350,000 to $750,000.

Amber Court, a 141-unit assisted living facility on seven acres, opened in June.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nesconset "offers everything and it puts us in a great location," says Norma Dispenza of Signature Premier Properties and the executive director and membership coordinator for the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. "It's very easy for somebody who is going to work and traveling . . . a lot of people save on travel time."

The area is home to Gibbs Pond Park. Dispenza says that a free concert series is held every Tuesday night from July 10 to Aug. 14 by the gazebo at the library.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are five condos on the market ranging in price from $375,000 to $754,200.

SALES PRICE

Between June 1, 2017 and June 25, 2018, there were 122 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $175,000 and the high was $830,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 151 home sales with a median sale price of $424,000. The price range was $180,000 to $925,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Smithtown

Area: 3.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11767

Population: 13,387

Median age: 40.9

Median household income: $115,459

Median home value: $444,500*

LIRR to NYC: From Ronkonkoma, 69 to 88 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: Most go to Smithtown, some go to Sachem

Sources: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI



RECENTLY SOLD

$375,000, Brae Mar Street

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1963

Lot size: 0.55 acres

Taxes: $13,058

Reduced: $94,000

Days on the market: 265

$550,000, Raphael Boulevard

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1996

Lot size: 0.31 acres

Taxes: $13,962

Reduced: $29,000

Days on the market: 75

$725,000, Hearthstone Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 2000

Lot size: 0.40 acres

Taxes: $19,596

Reduced: $74,999

Days on the market: 331

NOW ON THE MARKET

$399,999

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features a sunken living room, family room with a fireplace, granite eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and an extended master suite with a bathroom featuring a double vanity, tub and walk-in shower. The 0.36-acre property also has a two-car garage and finished basement. Taxes: $14,004. Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571.

$519,900

This six-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features a living room, den, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and a master suite with a full bath. The 0.25-acre property also includes a partially finished basement and an in-ground pool. Taxes: $14,813. Charles DiSanto, Realty Connect USA, 516-650-4760.

$699,999

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial includes a granite eat-in kitchen, master suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet and a full basement with a nanny suite. The 0.48-acre property also has an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $17,594. Michael Scarito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-338-5018.

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

NUMBER OF HOUSES 42

PRICE RANGE $299,000 to $1.4 million

TAX RANGE $9,560 to $29,730

