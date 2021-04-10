Nesconset ranch on leafy street going for $529,000

A three-bedroom ranch on a tree-lined street in Nesconset is on the market for $529,000.

The 2½-bathroom house on Robinhood Court was built in 1968 and has new windows, a roof replaced in the last 10 years and an upgraded electrical system.

Lots of windows bring in natural light to the house, which has an eat-in kitchen with the pantry and appliances about two years old, a formal dining room, living room, den with a wood-burning fireplace, central air conditioning, hardwood floors and a spacious, finished basement with a half-bathroom.

"It’s really a great home for first-time homebuyers because the taxes are pretty reasonable and the property is priced well," listing agent Maria Orlandi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. "The neighborhood is beautiful. It’s just a very genuine place to live."

There are lots of tall trees on the property, which has a beautifully landscaped yard, a large deck in the back and an attached two-car garage.

The house is a short drive to Smith Haven Mall and major roads, including the Long Island Expressway and Route 347.

The sellers have owned the property for more than 25 years, and are downsizing and plan to relocate to the South, Orlandi said.

Annual taxes on the property of over a third of an acre in the Smithtown Central School District are $14,899.