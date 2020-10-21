TODAY'S PAPER
New Hyde Park Colonial lists for $699,000

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Colonial home in the village of New Hyde Park is listing for $699,000. The annual property taxes are $10,956.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home was renovated a few years ago, says listing agent David Lau of Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau, noting that the house has an updated kitchen, bath and floors.

"But the house itself was in pretty good shape to begin with," Lau says. "He also converted to gas heat, so the boiler is only a couple of years old," he says of the owner. "The roof was redone less than 10 years ago."

The best thing about the house is its location — it’s close to the Hillside Library, Lakeville Road and Jericho Turnpike, Lau says.

"You can actually walk to the LIRR New Hyde Park station from there," Lau says. "It’s about seven blocks away. And then on Jericho Turnpike, you have a whole bunch of restaurants over there."

The home stands out because "it’s a Colonial in a land of Capes," Lau says, adding that in New Hyde Park, almost every house is a Cape.

"So you have three bedrooms upstairs. A lot of the reason that people don’t like the Cape is because the roof is pitched upstairs, so it feels smaller. Whereas with a Colonial, you have a straight flat room, so the rooms feel bigger."

The home is in the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District.

