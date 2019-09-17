This trio of new releases offers real-world, actionable advice on buying a home, from negotiating to financing to acing an open house to seamlessly navigating a closing.

'I Can, I Will, I Must'

Alan Schnurman is a Bridgehampton resident, and an investor and broker who worked on some of the Hamptons' toniest developments. In his new book "I Can, I Will, I Must" (Sagg Main Press, $14.99), with writer and Stony Brook resident Eric Feil, chief operating officer and editorial director of Dan's Hamptons Media, Schnurman recounts how he turned a passion into a career. From his early days working night shifts as a New York City cabdriver to his career as a trial attorney and founding partner of the 1800LawLine.com firm Zalman Schnurman & Miner, to his retirement and subsequent career as a Hamptons broker with Saunders & Associates, Schnurman has seen it all and lived to tell the tale. He's purchased, developed and sold Hamptons real estate for 30 years, and this book is part memoir and part business class. In it, he talks about why to invest in real estate, when to buy — according to Schnurman, the answer is always "now" — and how to finance your purchase. More than anything, though, the 218-page paperback book makes it all sound like spectacular fun, and is infused with Schnurman's humor and wisdom so that even when you're learning something important, it still feels a like you're listening to the life of the party tell his best stories to the room.

'Housing Finance 2020'

Author Anna DeSimone knows a thing or two about buying a home. As a consultant in housing finance and industry expert with more than 40 books and over 600 articles under her belt, she's comfortable explaining the intricacies of mortgages and home buying in a way that simplifies an otherwise complex field. In her newest book, "Housing Finance 2020" (BookBaby, $19.99), she delves into the newest developments in mortgage programs and real estate financing options. Also available in Spanish as "Hipoteca 2020," this 300-page guide features 20 in-depth chapters, covering topics such as down payments, credit scores, renovation mortgages, and reverse mortgages for seniors. It's also packed with resources and websites to explore, including a state-by-state directory in the back for buyers interested in learning more about local assistance programs.

'The Altman Close'

If you've ever watched the Bravo cable TV show "Million-Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" and dreamed of wheeling and dealing like its co-star, agent Josh Altman, his new book, "The Altman Close" (Wiley, $25) is what you've been waiting for. The 240-page hardcover book is practically a boot camp in book form for buyers and sellers looking to develop killer negotiation instincts. Altman himself has sold more than $3 billion in real estate, and writes with the confidence of someone who's used to playing the game and who expects to win. The book leads readers from navigating open houses to closing the deal, and it’s filled with personal accounts of extraordinary sales Altman's helped to make happen. Written with more than a little good-humored swagger, it's the next best thing to spending a week shadowing one of the country's more famous and successful real estate stars.