New Suffolk compound lists for $1.799M

This compound in New Suffolk offers a two-bedroom

This compound in New Suffolk offers a two-bedroom main house and three smaller homes along the Cutchogue Harbor. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
A four-home compound listed for $1.799 million in New Suffolk offers opportunities as a seasonal rental property or a family compound, its listing agent says.

The main house has two bedrooms, a covered porch, recently updated bathrooms and floors and an open plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs, a master-bedroom suite has a balcony with views of Cutchogue Harbor.

The 0.28-acre property also contains a pair of two-bedroom, one-bath cottages with covered porches and a studio-style cottage.

“You have this really nice green field sitting in the middle of all the houses, and they all face into it,” says Thomas McCloskey of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Victoria Germaise.

