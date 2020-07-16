Nissequogue emerging as alternative to East End

THE SCOOP

Summer seems to bring out the natural beauty of Nissequogue, a North Shore peninsula of lush rural properties along narrow lanes. A Native American word for “clay or mud country,” the 4-square-mile village was incorporated in 1927 and is bounded by the Nissequogue River, Stony Brook Harbor and the Long Island Sound.

“Nissequogue is a family-centric community with close proximity to St. James, Stony Brook and Smithtown,” says Mayor Richard B. Smith, a tenth-generation descendant of Richard Smith who originally settled Smithtown. “Residents can enjoy the natural beauty of the village environment but still have close proximity to services.”

Most of the village is under two-acre zoning, though a small portion is a beach community with one-acre zoning. The village has its own fire and ambulance, police and highway departments.

The village is gaining a reputation as an alternative to buying in the Hamptons, according to Denise Voelker listing agent at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate. “The Village is really quiet luxury,” she says. “We don’t have the traffic nor the exorbitant prices. But we do have the beaches, the golf clubs, renowned restaurants and equestrian properties.”

Nissequogue is closely connected to St. James, which is undergoing a revitalization similar to other Long Island areas, in a push to create walkable communities with shopping and outdoor cafes, Voelker says.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos in Nissequogue.

SALE PRICES

Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 22 home sales with a median sale price of $827,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $449,000 and the high was $5,500,000. During that period a year earlier there were 19 home sales with a median sale price of $800,000. The price range was $465,000 to $2,150.000.

OTHER STATS

Town Smithtown

Area square miles 3.8

ZIP code 11780

Population 1,574

Median age 49.9

Median household income $178,000

Median home value $811,750*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405

School district Smithtown

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKeyMLS; LIRR

*Based on 16 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKeyMLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,650,000

Situated on a two-acre waterfront lot, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom sprawling ranch offers views of the Long Island Sound from each room, says listing agent Marianne Koke. The sloping green lawn leads to a sandy shoreline. The house has vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, hardwood floors and a three-car garage. Taxes are $ 24,254. Marianne Koke, Daniel Gale Agency, 631-584-6600.

$1,650,000

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial has glossy custom millwork throughout. The home features five fireplaces, walk-in closets, second-floor laundry facilities, a bonus room with 10-foot coffered ceilings and partial water views of the Nissequogue River. Exterior features include an in-ground gunite pool, an attached two-car garage and a detached three-car garage. Taxes are $33,815. Maria Orlandi, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-543-9400.

$724,999

There are master suites on both levels of this four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom expanded farm ranch. Large casement openings between rooms and hardwood floors create an open flow on the main level. Features include a wood-burning fireplace, central air conditioning, and an in-ground gunite pool with a brick surround, a cottage/pool house, and a finished basement. Taxes are $21,512. Bryan Karp, RE/MAX Eastern Properties, 631-585-1055.

RECENTLY SOLD

$3,075,000

Address River Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 5

Built 1921

Lot size 5 acres

Taxes $38,818

+/- list price -$1,225,000

Days on market 892

$1,500,000

Address Somerset Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2000

Lot size 2.2 acres

Taxes $34,894

+/- list price -$99,000

Days on market 210

$677,500

Address Valley Path

Style Farm ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1969

Lot size 2 acres

Taxes $23,110

+/- list price -$51,500

Days on market 111

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 21

Price range $688,000 to $6,999,000

Tax range $13,387 to $46,368