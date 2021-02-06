Somerset, an estate inspired by the Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Virginia, sits on 14.64 acres of private property in Nissequogue against the backdrop of the Long Island Sound with nearly 900 feet of water frontage. Listing agents Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman said the $14.6 million estate offers an opportunity for somebody who wants to get away from it all.

The 9,000-square-foot brick manor house, which has seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms, is approached by a long, private road adjacent to the David Weld Sanctuary. Postilio said the property is about 50 feet above sea level, fortified by a new steel and stone sea wall. "As you drive in, it just transports you into another time and place," said Conlon.

The home was completed in 1935 when Nissequogue drew vacationers like Lionel Barrymore, Buster Keaton and Irving Berlin. It has modern features like an elevator and central air conditioning, while also maintaining classical details like a grand, winding staircase to the second floor and intricately carved Colonial door pediments and crown molding throughout.

All the bathrooms have been updated since the current owner bought the house in 1984, though some original marble fixtures have been preserved. A buyer may want to update the kitchen, the listing agents said. Adding to the period charm is the gunite pool that overlooks the Sound with a pool house, creating a Gatsby-esque feel, said Postilio.

"One of my favorite rooms is the smallest, an adorable unique round room that was intended to use for arranging flowers," Conlon said. "The house also has a full attic and when you climb the stairs, you can go up to a cupola to get even more breathtaking views. The cupola itself is a local landmark as you can see it from the water."

Postilio and Conlon, who own a home in the area, have called Nissequogue an alternative to the Hamptons, with its unique combination of sandy town beaches, a private yacht club, equestrian center, golf course and two local vineyards, as well as the still operational, 163-year-old St. James General Store nearby.

The current owner, who didn’t want to be named, is selling because he’s downsizing. "What I will miss most about living at this property are the glorious sunrises, the majestic sunsets, the ever-changing backdrop of Long Island Sound, and the way time seems to slow down here," he said. "It’s paradise."

The estate is located in the King’s Park School District. Annual real estate taxes are $120,361.