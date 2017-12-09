TODAY'S PAPER
$1.385M Nissequogue home designed to withstand harsh LI weather

The Nissequogue home was designed to withstand 110

Photo Credit: DeBarbieri Associates / Rob Cuni Photography

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
A Nissequogue home with 100 feet of Long Island Sound beach was designed with both nature views and durability in mind. It is listed for $1.385 million.

Set on about one acre in the East Long Beach Road Association, the five-bedroom 3 ½-bath residence was designed to withstand 110 mph winds.

“I built it like Fort Knox,” says listing agent and owner Eric Neitzel of DeBarbieri Associates, who constructed the custom home in 2000 with two-by-six construction, extra insulation and Andersen windows throughout. (He is co-listing the property with Christopher Neitzel.)

Principal rooms in the 4,000-square-foot home are on the second floor to maximize Connecticut and Long Island Sound views, Neitzel says. A vaulted great room with exposed wood beams opens to a screened porch and has doors to a 12-by-40-foot Brazilian Ipe wood deck. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and granite surfaces.

On the ground level, the first floor contains a wet bar and media room and opens to a covered deck. A third floor with a playroom, full bath and walk-in closets features an observatory.

“You’re up so high — the views are phenomenal,” Neitzel says.

