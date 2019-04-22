A Nissequogue home listed for $839,000 is an amalgamation of add-ons, some built on site while at least one — the Richard Bull Smith room circa 1660 — was delivered from another part of town, says the listing agent.

The room was part of a home on Moriches Road that was once owned by Smithtown founder Richard “Bull” Smith, says owner Danielle DeBenedittis. “The rear part of our home was added in the 1950s and the great room was added in the 1970s,” says DeBenedittis.

While the home is rich in history, it is also rich in modern-day amenities such as central air conditioning, a whole house generator, renovated bathrooms and one-bedroom guest quarters over a two-car garage. There is a greenhouse on the property that is a nod to one of the property’s incarnations — a holly tree farm known as Holly By Golly that was active as late as the 1970s, says DeBenedittis.

The DeBenedittises say they are downsizing in advance of their two daughters’ not-too-distant college years. “We‘re going to miss this place. We just wish it didn’t have this much property. Families of deer live in the area and the wild turkeys are starting to come around,” says DeBenedittis.

