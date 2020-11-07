Sprawling Nissequogue property on the market for $3.5 million

A sprawling 10.2-acre property in Nissequogue, formerly home to many horses and bordering a golf course and nature preserve, is on the market for $3.5 million.

The property on Smith Lane has a four-bedroom, 2½-bath traditional Colonial built in 1978, an in-ground pool with stone patio and beautiful green landscaping, surrounded by acres of land.

A 17-stall stable and storage barn that can be used as a garage are next to the house.

There are multiple paddocks for horses as the former owner was an avid horseback rider, listing agent Jessica Stanco of Coach Realtors said.

The cleared land has 2-acre zoning and borders the Nissequogue Golf Club on two sides, a preserve on one side and Smith Lane on the fourth side.

"There’s so many things that can be done with it aside from being a horse property," Stanco said.

The house is all original from its 1978 birth "but has very good bones, very well cared for, in great condition," Stanco said. "With dark wood custom moldings, it just has a very nice traditional feel to it."

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are fences sectioning off the property to keep horses secure and is set back from the dead-end street.

Annual taxes on the property in the Smithtown Central School District are $39,367.