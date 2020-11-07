TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sprawling Nissequogue property on the market for $3.5 million

The 10.2-acre property borders a golf course.

The 10.2-acre property borders a golf course. Credit: VHT Studios

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A sprawling 10.2-acre property in Nissequogue, formerly home to many horses and bordering a golf course and nature preserve, is on the market for $3.5 million.

The property on Smith Lane has a four-bedroom, 2½-bath traditional Colonial built in 1978, an in-ground pool with stone patio and beautiful green landscaping, surrounded by acres of land.

A 17-stall stable and storage barn that can be used as a garage are next to the house.

There are multiple paddocks for horses as the former owner was an avid horseback rider, listing agent Jessica Stanco of Coach Realtors said.

The cleared land has 2-acre zoning and borders the Nissequogue Golf Club on two sides, a preserve on one side and Smith Lane on the fourth side.

"There’s so many things that can be done with it aside from being a horse property," Stanco said.

The house is all original from its 1978 birth "but has very good bones, very well cared for, in great condition," Stanco said. "With dark wood custom moldings, it just has a very nice traditional feel to it."

There are fences sectioning off the property to keep horses secure and is set back from the dead-end street.

Annual taxes on the property in the Smithtown Central School District are $39,367.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

A Stony Brook Medicine clinic for people with Clinic to treat people coping with life after COVID-19
Suffolk Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia, shown, and his Brown: Long Island Republicans kicked it Old School on Election Day
Vera Maitinsky was known for her devotion to Vera Maitinsky, devoted pediatrician, dies at 83
Vietnam vet Steven Rose and his service dog, COVID-19's effect on vets: Mental and physical turmoil
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking Latest election updates as the ballot count continues
Hempstead workers remove a Donald Trump banner that Hempstead workers allegedly seen hanging illegal Trump banner
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search