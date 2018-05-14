A four-bedroom, three-bathroom Contemporary in Asharoken designed by notable architect Norman Jaffe has just come on the market for $849,000.

Located on 1.2 acres with water views of the Long Island Sound and access to the beach, the rustic modernist retreat melds the outside with the indoors.

Built in 1971, the home features both cedar interiors and exteriors, has sleek lines, large windows and two oversized decks off the master bedroom and the family room.

What’s beautiful about the setting, says listing agent Jamie Marcantonio of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, is the abundance of big, old trees and water vistas.

“It’s beachy and woodsy at the same time,” says Marcantonio.

Jaffe died in 1993. He is believed to have drowned while swimming at a Bridgehampton beach.