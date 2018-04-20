An East Hampton home designed by noted modernist architect Norman Jaffe has never been expanded and still has its original views. It is on the market for $5 million.

Jaffe worked directly with the owners to design the open-plan three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 1980. It has the architect’s signature cedar ceilings and natural stone, which is mirrored by the stone surrounding the gunite pool that was added to the nearly 4.5-acre property in the early 1980s.

Walls of windows overlook the Kaplan Meadows Sanctuary and Accabonac Harbor, and the master suite also has views to Gardiners Bay.

“It’s one of the few properties that still maintains the original view,” says Susan Ryan of The Corcoran Group, who is co-listing the property with Michael Schultz. “A lot of the times we see [with] Jaffe houses, the area around it has changed so dramatically.”

The property is down the street from the Pollock-Krasner house, once the home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner.