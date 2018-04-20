TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Norman Jaffe home in East Hampton lists for $5M

The East Hampton home by noted modernist architect

The East Hampton home by noted modernist architect Norman Jaffe is on the market for $5 million. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

An East Hampton home designed by noted modernist architect Norman Jaffe has never been expanded and still has its original views. It is on the market for $5 million.

Jaffe worked directly with the owners to design the open-plan three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 1980. It has the architect’s signature cedar ceilings and natural stone, which is mirrored by the stone surrounding the gunite pool that was added to the nearly 4.5-acre property in the early 1980s.

Walls of windows overlook the Kaplan Meadows Sanctuary and Accabonac Harbor, and the master suite also has views to Gardiners Bay.

“It’s one of the few properties that still maintains the original view,” says Susan Ryan of The Corcoran Group, who is co-listing the property with Michael Schultz. “A lot of the times we see [with] Jaffe houses, the area around it has changed so dramatically.”

The property is down the street from the Pollock-Krasner house, once the home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, right, leaves Power on Trial: Sinnreich faces off with Keating
Long Beach officials said that daily operational costs City budget proposal calls for 12% tax hike
Newsday launched a Facebook parenting group for Long Newsday launches Facebook group for LI parents
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Jan. 24 Police: If MS-13 wants to threaten cops, we'll answer
More than 500 people attend a public hearing 500 attend contentious hearing on wages
Lifeguards at Jones Beach State Park's Central Mall Nearly half of state lifeguards to work on LI